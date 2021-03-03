NC State at Notre Dame Live Blog: Wolfpack still rolling in the second half

N.C. State (12-9, 8-8) travels to South Bend for a showdown with Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10). The Wolfpack comes into the contest on a four-game win streak. N.C. State has won four-straight ACC road games. The Pack has won three in a row over the Fighting Irish. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

State still ahead

N.C. State continued to roll in the second half, going up by as many as 16 over Notre Dame. The Pack picked up the three-point shooting, going 4-11 from deep in the second half and getting contributions from the entire lineup.

Three players - Dereon Seabron, Cam Hayes, Jericole Hellems - were already in double figures and every player had scored at least four points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State shot 55 percent in the first 13 minutes with the freshmen combining for 38 points.

N.C. State 40, Notre Dame 32: Halftime

The three N.C. State freshmen combined for 20 of the 40 first half points as the Wolfpack took an eight-point lead into the locker room over Notre Dame.

Each of the first-year guards had their turns contributing in the opening 20 minutes. Cam Hayes got going first, scoring nine points in the first 14 minutes. Shakeel Moore came off the bench and sparked a 7-0 run, scoring five consecutive points for N.C. State, pushing the lead to 10 (34-24), their biggest lead of the half. Dereon Seabron then got into the scoring act, highlighted by a driving layup while drawing a foul. The young trio were a combined 9-16 from the floor in the first half. The rest of the team was 9-17 in the balanced half.

Notre Dame hung around thanks to the way the Fighting Irish shot the three ball. Notre Dame shot 36 percent from behind the line in the first half and 80 percent (4-5) from the foul line. N.C. State only attempted one free throw in the first half. The Wolfpack defense forced seven turnovers in the first half, and only trailed for 11 seconds in the first half.

North Carolina State’s Cam Hayes (3) gets pressure from Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Robert Franklin AP

State starts hot, but Irish catch up

N.C. State jumped out to an 11-2 lead over Notre Dame, but the Irish used a 7-0 run to eventually tie the game at 11. The two teams traded baskets over the next few minutes, with the Pack pulling ahead by four after a three from Braxton Beverly.

Freshman Cam Hayes came out on fire, scoring nine points on 4-7 shooting in the opening minutes. Notre Dame hung around thanks to six offensive rebounds early, creating extra possessions.

Pregame notes

N.C. State found out hours before tip-off that Wednesday could be their final game of the regular-season. The Wolfpack started freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, along with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court. N.C. State is playing on the road for the fourth time in five games.