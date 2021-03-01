ACC

Talking Preps: UNC QB Sam Howell drops by the show Monday

North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who played high school football at Sun Valley, is a special guest on Talking Preps this week.

The show airs live Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m. with replays after.

The crew will also discuss the coaching situation at Garinger High School. The Wildcats head coach, Greg Fowler, stepped down hours before the team’s first game last week.

We introduce the latest Sweet 16 polls and break down a week of big games.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service