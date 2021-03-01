ACC

UNC basketball at Syracuse: How to watch the game, betting lines

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) leads a fast break ahead of Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (14) during the first half on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC.
North Carolina travels to Syracuse looking to stay in the hunt for a top four finish in the ACC standings and potentially earn a double bye in the league tournament next week. The Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5 ACC) are currently tied with Clemson for fifth place.

UNC has dominated the series with the Orange lately, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings including an 81-75 victory on Jan. 12. Carolina, which is aiming for its fourth road win in conference play, has also won the last three meetings in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse (13-8, 7-7) is stumbling having lost its last two games, both on the road, to Duke and Georgia Tech. The Orange own a 10-1 record at home this season, winning 10 straight after losing to Pittsburgh in overtime 63-60 on Jan. 6.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Orange

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services.

Betting odds

North Carolina opened as a 2-point favorite and the line as of Monday morning is still at 2, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 149.5 points.

North Carolina at Syracuse

When: 7 p.m., Monday

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Watch: ESPN

