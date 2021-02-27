Duke-Louisville live updates: Blue Devil turnovers help Cards take lead

Basketball Court Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

The Louisville Cardinals battle the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night in an ACC basketball game televised by ESPN. Duke (11-8. 9-6 ACC) enters on a four-game winning streak while the Cardinals (12-5, 7-4 ACC) are playing their third game since returning from a coronavirus-forced break earlier this month. Follow along here throughout the game for updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.

First half update

Five Duke turnovers over the game’s first 12:02 allowed Louisville to take a 26-19 lead with 7:58 to play in the first half.

The Cardinals made 12 of their first 18 shots, including 2 of 5 3-pointers. Behind Matthew Hurt’s shooting, Duke led 15-11 with 13:54 left in the half.

But Louisville used a 12-2 run to overtake the Blue Devils. Three dunks and a layup fueled the Louisville surge.

Hurt scored 12 of Duke’s first 19 points. Carlik Jones scored nine points to lead the Cardinals.

Pregame update

The Duke-Louisville game, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will now tip at 6:10 p.m. and be on ESPNews for the first few minutes. ESPN executed a slide to the start and pushed it to an alternate network. North Carolina’s game with Florida State, which began at 4 p.m., precedes the Duke-Louisville game on ESPN and the network has the option to push the start of a game back to ensure the it is shown on the network in its entirety.

Duke is changing up its starting lineup for the first time in seven games. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire re-enters the starting five for the first time since the Feb. 1 game at Miami that Duke lost 77-75. Goldwire is joined by sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore and freshmen DJ Steward and Mark Williams.

Freshman guard Jeremy Roach is out of the starting lineup for the first time since that loss to Miami.