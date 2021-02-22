ACC
Syracuse at Duke basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines
Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim pit their teams against each other for the only time in this pandemic-altered regular season when Duke meets Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.
The Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC) enter the game on a three-game winning streak, including Saturday’s 66-65 win over Virginia that boosted Duke’s near-dead NCAA tournament chances. The Orange (13-6, 7-5 ACC) have also won three games in a row.
With Syracuse at No. 47 in the NET ratings and Duke at No. 56, this game will be a Quadrant 2 result for the Blue Devils and a Quadrant 1 result for the Orange. Home games against teams rated from 31-75 are Quadrant 2 and road games against teams 1-75 are Quadrant 1.
How to watch Orange vs. Blue Devils basketball
The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. With no live game being shown the network leading into it, the Duke-Syracuse game is not subject to a slide due to a previous game running long. So expect an on-time tip.
Betting odds
Duke opened as a 7-point favorite Sunday and the Monday morning line now showed the Blue Devils as a 5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 149.5 points.
Comments