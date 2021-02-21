ACC
UNC at NC Statae live blog: Heels, Wolfpack square off in annual Play4Kay game
No. 4 N.C. State and UNC play in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2) looks to avenge an earlier loss to the Tar Heels (11-8, 6-8) in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7. N.C. State has won two straight since then. UNC has won three in a row heading into Sunday’s game. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game for a full recap.
PREGAME UPDATE
Wes Moore has used the same starting five for the last four games since center Elissa Cunane returned from COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack will start graduate transfer Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt. Senior Kayla Jones, junior Elissa Cunnae and sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner will round out the starting five for N.C. State.
