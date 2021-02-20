UNC adds another home basketball game. This one will be against a former Duke rival.

North Carolina announced it added a game against Marquette on Wednesday to make up for Tuesday’s game against Boston College that was postponed by the ACC.

Boston College had someone in its Tier I personnel test positive for COVID-19 and has entered into the quarantine protocols. It is the fourth postponed home game UNC has had in ACC play this season. The Tar Heels scheduled Northeastern last week after having their game with Virginia Tech postponed.

Marquette is led by former Duke guard and assistant coach Steve Wojciechowski, who will be back in the Dean E. Smith Center for the first time since he became the Golden Eagles’ head coach. Marquette (10-12 ) was also facing a long gap between games after beating Butler on Wednesday, it was facing being off until Feb. 27 at Connecticut.

Carolina is 4-1 all-time against the Golden Eagles, winning the last meeting 81-63 in the 2011 NCAA tournament Sweet 16.