No hard feelings. Why Duke basketball still supports Jalen Johnson ’100 percent.’

Jalen Johnson is gone from Duke’s basketball team but not forgotten by the Blue Devils he left behind.

After the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest 84-60 Wednesday night in their first game since Johnson cut his college career short by declaring for the NBA Draft before the regular season was over, the Blue Devils said they have no problem with his decision.

Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward said they aren’t happy with the criticism hurled at Johnson since he made his decision on Monday.

“That’s my guy,” Hurt, a sophomore forward and Duke’s leading scorer, said. “I know he’s getting a lot of crap on social media. But he’s part of us. He’s never gonna leave us. We’re going to stay in communication. We are all proud of him and we support him.”

Steward, a freshman starting guard, said Johnson “pretty much recruited me” to join him at Duke. Johnson is from Milwaukee while Steward is from Chicago.

“We’re going to pretty much stay in contact with each other,” Steward said. “I know he made the best decision for himself. He’s getting a lot of backlash for it. But we are supporting him 100 percent on this and we know he’s going to support us as well.”

‘Our team loves Jalen’

In making the decision to not play any more games for Duke this season, Johnson cited a desire to be 100% healthy for the NBA draft process. The 6-9 forward is projected by many to be a top-10 pick.

Johnson played 13 games for Duke, but missed three entire games and all but four minutes of another with a foot injury in December and January. He returned but his playing time dwindled last week. He played eight minutes, scoring three points, in Duke’s 69-53 win at N.C. State last Saturday.

He met with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski Sunday and made his decision Monday.

“Our team loves Jalen,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s a brother to these guys. And, you know, for him and his family, they were great. You know, we’ve talked, and, look, I’m a coach, because the players and you know, these kids should have the choice to do whatever they want. We’re gonna give them our guidance, you know, and talk to them about it. And then I’m 100% behind them.”

Coach K tells team about departure

Krzyzewski told the players of Johnson’s decision during a team meeting Monday.

Hurt said he was in contact with Johnson Monday night when the news was made official to make sure his former teammate was in good spirits.

“He has a bright future ahead,” Hurt said. “So, you know, I texted him that night. And we just talked a little bit and just thanked each other for helping each other out during the year. But for sure, we’re gonna miss them a lot.”