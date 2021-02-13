NC State-Duke basketball live updates

N.C. State hosts Duke in ACC basketball at PNC Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back after the game for a full recap:
Pregame update
Duke is sticking with the same starting lineup for the third game in a row. The Blue Devils are starting Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams. The Wolfpack starting lineup includes DJ Funderburk, Shakeel Moore, Jericole Hellems, Thomas Allen and Manny Bates.
