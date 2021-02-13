ACC Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Duke By Ethan Hyman February 13, 2021 05:19 PM ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as Duke’s Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday, February 13, 2021. Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) steals the ball from N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) keeps the ball from Duke’s Mark Williams (15) and Jaemyn Brakefield (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) pressures N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Duke’s DJ Steward (2) drives past N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives around N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) and Manny Bates (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
