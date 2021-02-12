UNC basketball at Virginia: How to watch the game, betting lines

No two teams in the ACC have won more games in the calendar year than North Carolina and Virginia. But the Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4 ACC) haven’t had much recent success against the Cavaliers.

The last six trips UNC has made to John Paul Jones Arena have all ended in losses. So have the past six straight games against UVA (14-3, 10-1) overall. But Carolina is 7-2 in 2021, which is second in the league behind the nine games the Wahoos have won.

The Tar Heels enter Saturday’s game set for a 6 p.m. tip coming off a victory over rival Duke last Saturday, 91-87. The celebration that took place afterward got Monday’s game against Miami postponed, due to several players and team managers breaking COVID-19 protocols by gathering together maskless.

The Cavaliers are currently in first place in the ACC and have won three straight since suffering their only loss in conference play at rival Virginia Tech.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Cavaliers

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. Duke at NC State precedes the Tar Heels and Cavaliers on ESPN.

Betting odds

Virginia opened as a seven-point favorite and the line as of Friday evening is now at 6.5, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 130.5 points.

North Carolina at Virginia

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

Watch: ESPN