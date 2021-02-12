Observations from Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day: QB shines in front of Urban Meyer

Trevor Lawrence worked out in front of representatives from 16 NFL teams Friday morning at Clemson, with 15 of them likely leaving wishing they had the No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence put on an impressive performance that should solidify his spot as the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He threw 52 passes, according to the NFL Network, and he showed off his arm strength, ability to throw on the run and his touch.

Here are some takeaways from Lawrence’s workout:

Urban Meyer attends Lawrence’s Pro Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and head coach Urban Meyer had a front row seat for Lawrence’s workout. Meyer stood on the field, just a few yards away from Lawrence, as he took snaps and made throws. Dabo Swinney was on the field with Meyer for much of the workout and talked with him throughout Lawrence’s performance. According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, Meyer asked Lawrence to hold the workout. The former Clemson star obliged.

Lawrence is a competitor

Lawrence could have opted to not throw before the draft, particularly after learning that he will have to have surgery on his non throwing shoulder. However, after Meyer asked Lawrence to hold the workout, he agreed to do so. The decision to throw says something about Lawrence’s competitiveness and his character. Lawrence explained the decision to ESPN.

“Just to show that I’m no different than anybody else. I still want to do the process the right way,” Lawrence said. “The original plan was to have two months training out in California and then come back March 11th and put on a show and do all of that, but life happens sometimes. Just having to adjust and show that I’m able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me, that was important to me.”

Lawrence gives timetable for full recovery

Lawrence will have surgery on his left shoulder in the next couple of days and then will begin the rehab process. He told ESPN what he expects that to be like and when he expects to be full strength.

“I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery, start throwing again, and then looking at a four-to-five month full clearance,” Lawrence said. “Obviously I’ll be able to do stuff before then, but just glad it’s non throwing shoulder. So shouldn’t be too bad. Just have to rehab really hard and work hard to get back.”

Others get a chance to impress

Former Clemson wideouts Cornell Powell and Charone Peake were among the receivers catching passes from Lawrence on Friday. Powell just finished up his career with the Tigers, while Peake’s last year at Clemson was in 2015. With 15 other teams on hand, in addition to the Jaguars, it allowed Powell and Peake a chance to show what they can do as well. Powell had a strong week at the Senior Bowl and could be a mid-round pick in the 2021 draft. Peake is currently playing in the CFL after originally being drafted out of college by the Jets.

Future all-time great?

ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck compared Lawrence to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, while McShay said he is the best quarterback prospect he has seen since Andrew Luck in 2012. That is certainly high praise for Lawrence. McShay did say that there is one thing he wants to see from Lawrence at the next level.

“We’re nit-picking, but you don’t see as many middle-of-the-field anticipatory throws from him as you see in a lot of other offensive systems,” McShay said. “I’m not saying it’s a weakness, but I haven’t seen as much as I typically see from other top five quarterback prospects. That’s the one area that I’m a little bit muddy in terms of his projection.”

Still, Lawrence had an incredible college career, including winning a national title and being named a Heisman finalist. Most expect him to become a great player in the NFL, and Friday was only further confirmation of that.