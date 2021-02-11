Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Clemson

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack women’s victory over the Clemson Tigers at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021.
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls the rebound from Clemson’s Weronika Hipp (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) steals the ball from Clemson’s Hannah Hank (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Delicia Washington (00) passes around the pressure by N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Clemson’s Gabby Elliott (10) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) prepares to shoot during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Comments