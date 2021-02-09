Duke-Notre Dame live updates: Duke starts fast, holds on for halftime lead

Duke looks to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a losing record when the Blue Devils play Notre Dame Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap







Halftime update: Duke leads behind Moore

Sophomore Wendell Moore continued his strong play of late in the first half for Duke on Tuesday as he scored 16 points to give the Blue Devils a 50-45 halftime lead.

The Blue Devils led by as many as 15 points in the first half as they appeared ready to blow the Irish out. But reserve guard Cormac Ryan shot Notre Dame back into the game. Ryan scored 21 points in the first half, hitting eight of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Duke shot 56.3% in the first half, making 7 of 11 3-pointers. Duke’s turnovers allowed Notre Dame to stage its comeback. The Blue Devils had just one turnover while building their early 23-8 lead. But Duke finished the half with eight turnovers and Notre Dame scored 10 points off those miscues.

Notre Dame shot 53.3% in the first half, hitting 4 of 11 3-pointers, while committing just four turnovers.

First half update: Duke rolls to big lead

A team slowed by poor starts far too often this season, Duke started the game shooting red-hot to lead by as many as 15 points and lead 37-27 with 6:26 to play in the first half.

The Blue Devils hit 8 of their first 11 shots while only turning the ball over once over the game’s first seven minutes to lead 23-8.

Wendell Moore scored 11 points to lead Duke

Pregame update

Duke will start Tuesday’s afternoon game without Jalen Johnson in the starting lineup for the second game in a row. The 6-9 freshman forward, a preseason all-ACC pick, is not among today’s starting five. Instead, sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore are starting along with freshmen Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.