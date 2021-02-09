NC State vs. Syracuse basketball live updates: Game close early

N.C. State’s Cam Hayes warms up before N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State is looking to build off an 81-65 win at Boston College as the Wolfpack hosts Syracuse on Tuesday at PNC Arena. Follow here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.

Keatts: Daniels has surgery

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that senior guard Devon Daniels had undergone successful surgery Tuesday morning on the torn ACL in his left knee.

Keatts tweeted: “I’m sure he’s already asking the doctors when he can start rehab exercises.”

Daniels, the Pack’s leading scorer, was injured Jan. 27 against Wake Forest after scoring 20 points in a 72-67 victory.

Something to remember

D.J. Funderburk did not play in the Jan. 31 game at Syracuse that the Pack lost 76-73. The reason: “university policies.” That was never fully defined by N.C. State or Keatts but the ruling kept the big man out of the game. Whatever the reason, it was a one-and-done situation.

Questionable for game

Syracuse tweeted before the game that Kadary Richmond (illness) and Bourama Sidibe (knee soreness) were questionable. Syracuse said Richmond’s illness was non-COVID. Richmond had 14 points in the win over the Pack.

Key stat

If there’s a key stat to keep in mind for the Wolfpack it’s turnovers forced: the Pack is 8-1 when forcing 15 in a game and 0-6 when it forces less than 15.