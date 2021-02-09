Clemson was ‘dream school’ for four-star 2022 prospect closing in on commitment

Mykel Williams

Four-star defensive tackle Mykel Williams (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia, is set to make his college commitment on March 15. He has named his final 10 as Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and Southern Cal.

He had hoped to visit some of these schools before making his pick, but with the NCAA dead period lasting at least until April 15, Williams decided to gather as much information as he could on his own and go from there.

Williams said he’s been talking a lot with Clemson recruiter and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and recently did a Zoom call with the staff.

“Hearing a lot. Got a great relationship with the coaches there,” Williams said. “Coach Hall was telling me that I would fit in great, and the spot that’s there is mine for the taking.”

Williams said his affection for Clemson goes back many years.

“That was my dream school ever since I was younger, and I just like the coaches a lot,” Williams said.

Williams said his plan is to pick from his final 10, so there won’t be a further reduction of the list. He doesn’t have a current favorite, and he’s just going to go with what he knows and what’s in his gut in making his decision.

“Just what I find out on Zooms, and feel,” Williams said. “Where I feel loved at. Where I feel I an play at.”

Williams has a dominant season in 2020 with 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He had 59 tackles and 10 sacks in 2019. He’s ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 5 prospect in Georgia.