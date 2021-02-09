A Q&A with Chase Brice: Former Clemson, Duke QB talks transfers, 2020 Tigers season

Chase Brice is settling into his third new program in three years after transferring from Duke to Appalachian State this offseason. Brice began his career at Clemson but left following the 2019 season.

Brice recently spoke with The State about his college career thus far and what it was like following Clemson from a distance this year. Here’s the exchange, which has been edited for length and clarity:

Q: What was it like going through the transfer process again?

“I talked to coach (David Cutcliffe) and let him know. Then there’s a process of getting in touch with your compliance office. You can freely contact. I know I did. I contacted some other schools on my own just to let them know I’m in the portal. Then from there on they’ll get in touch with you. They’ll have your number and usually your social media handle is also attached to your name in the portal.

You’ll start getting coaches messaging you on Twitter, following you. Or you’ll get random number texts and they’ll say who they are and where they’re from. From there it’s back to recruiting, but it’s different because you’ve been in college. So it’s kind of quick. You make a decision quick. You kind of already know what you’re looking for. So you can process of elimination by whoever contacts you.”

Q: What were the conversations like with the coaching staffs at Clemson and Duke when you left?

“Both were good. Both were really good conversations, understanding conversations. Obviously the second time going around it’s like, ‘Dang, I’m doing it again.’ But sometimes you’ve gotta do it. Then you really know what you’re looking for. There’s been a lot of double transfers, especially this season because of COVID and all of that.

The portal is definitely not something that you want to do, unless some of these cats out here that are extremely talented, especially if you’re a grad guy and you’ve played and you have film, like Jordan (Williams), and you’re looking for just that extra boost. And like myself the first time and now the second time. You’re just looking for that right fit, and I’m sure he found it at Virginia Tech.”

Note: Defensive tackle Jordan Williams transferred from Clemson to Virginia Tech this offseason.

Q: What advice would you give to players considering transferring?

“I know a lot of young guys that maybe thought the guy in front of them was going to leave and they end up coming back for their extra year. Now they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m never going to play.’ That’s not exactly correct. I’d definitely try to get the most out of where you’re at first. That’s just from my experience. Get the most out of where you’re at. You went to that university for a reason. They wanted you for a particular reason.

My advice would be to do all you can to get ahead academically. First you need a degree. I think you’re a lot more sought after if you’re a grad transfer. It’s an easy transition. They know you’ve got your degree. They can put you in whatever classes or grad program there is and just go from there. I think if you’re a second year guy and you enter the portal you might have to sit out. Or you’ve gotta apply for a waiver and all this mess. So I don’t think that’s as attractive as a grad guy. So I definitely say work on graduating but also work on where you’re at and be the best version of you and better your position.

If you truly think the best thing for you is to move on, really evaluate yourself and evaluate who is around you and where you can fit, where you think you might can succeed best. It might be at a lower level. It might not always be Power 5. It might be Group of 5. It could be FCS. It could be whatever. But really evaluate yourself and what you’re willing to get out of it.”

Q: Can you explain the process of ending up at App?

When I entered (the portal) I was optimistic. I was really hopeful that a few schools that fit my playing style would reach out, that could see through the film and maybe what wasn’t so great for me during this past 2020 season but could still see what I could do. And could work with me and ‘Maybe he just needed a couple of more pieces around him.’

When App reached out, it was like Arkansas State, UAB, App, James Madison and Rice. Those were really all the schools, and then some other lower level. But when App reached out I immediately thought this would be a great choice. It’s a winning program, winning culture. They love their football up here and they’ve got a lot of guys coming back, a lot of guys that love to play ball and expect to win. It was something that I thought fit me very well, especially the offense. The way they run the ball and then the guys that they’ve got on the edge to throw it to, I thought it would be a great fit.

Q: What did you think of Clemson’s season?

It was just like a tough season overall for everybody. The protocols, the demands that we had to do and abide by, all these COVID rules. It was just a mess. It was definitely not the season a senior or a junior leaving early would want for their last year. I thought they took advantage as best they could. It’s not ideal that my man Trev (quarterback Trevor Lawrence) had to miss two games. It sucks. But that was the reality of this season.

Q: How closely did you follow them?

I watched most of their games when I could, and I talked to some of the guys on the team afterwards just to catch up. We talked both sides. They’d ask me about how I was doing and I’d catch up with them. But I think they did an awesome job. They went back to the playoff. They had to play a lot of young guys. Frank (Ladson), (Joseph) Ngata, J Ross was out, so honestly, seeing the way Cornell (Powell) stepped up and Amari (Rodgers). I mean it’s something we all knew that they could do, specifically, when I was at Clemson and ran with the twos, Cornell was my guy. Me and him had a great connection. I told him, ‘Look, dude, I know we’ve got Tee, I know we’ve got some other guys here, but you’re just as talented. You’re just as savvy. You’ve just gotta go out there and take it.’”

Q: So you weren’t surprised by Cornell’s breakout year?

No, because I would always throw him the ball. I would give him a chance every single time. I was just really grateful and excited to watch him play. I was like, ‘Shoot, Trevor needs to keep throwing him the ball. I don’t know why Trevor keeps sharing the ball, just give it to 17 and 3 and Braden (Galloway) and Davis (Allen).’ And then a screen to Travis will work every time. That would’ve been my game plan.

Q: What was it like watching from a distance?

It was different seeing them play and me not being on the sidelines or celebrating with them, being on the headset engaged with what I see and what I can relay to Trevor and some of those guys, because I know they respected what I had to say and some of my ideas and whatnot. That was different, watching them win the ACC championship was different. But I was so excited to watch them play from a different point of view.

Q: Did you stay in touch with some of your former Clemson teammates?

My roommates for sure, Will Brown, Tyler Brown and Jack Maddox. Talked to them a lot. I talked to Trevor (Lawrence) and I got to talking with Amari and Cornell a little bit. Well Cornell a lot. We’re all in a big group text. So it’s like I catch up with them and 25 other guys who have either been there or still are. So I’m still in the know.

Q: So you’re in a group text with a lot of Clemson guys?

Yea, a lot of old heads. Shadell Bell, Kelly (Bryant), (Richard) Yeargin, Shaq (Smith), Zerrick (Cooper). All those guys.