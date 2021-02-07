NC State vs UNC women’s basketball game: How to watch, live updates

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore motions to his players during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

Fresh off a win over top-ranked Louisville on Monday, the No. 4 N.C. State women’s basketball team will conclude a four-game road stretch with a matchup with North Carolina at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The return of leading scorer Elissa Cunane, who missed almost a month of play due to COVID protocols, helped key a 74-60 win over the Cardinals last week. Her 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game will be a handful for the Tar Heel defense.

UNC, on the other hand, has dropped six of its last seven games, most recently recording a season-low 51 points in a loss to Florida State on Thursday night. The ACC slate has proved to be a grueling one for the Tar Heels, who are just 3-8 in conference play.

Sunday’s game, then, will be a rivalry game featuring two teams headed in diametrically opposed directions. While the pair has split its last four games dating back the to past two seasons, this time around will be a tougher ask for the Tar Heels — currently bottom-feeders in the ACC standings — against the Wolfpack, which has Final Four aspirations.

How to watch the NC State vs. UNC game

North Carolina State will play at UNC at 2 p.m.. The game is being televised on ACC Network and can be streamed at WatchESPN.com or by using the ESPN app (valid subscription required).