Clemson pounds Syracuse for second straight impressive ACC win

Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0) comes up with a loose ball past Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) during first half action at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 6, 2021. ACC Pool/Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider
Clemson guard Clyde Trapp (0) comes up with a loose ball past Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) during first half action at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday, February 6, 2021. ACC Pool/Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider Bart Boatwright ACC pool/The Clemson Insider

Whatever issues were hindering Clemson during its three-game losing skid last month, it’s safe to say the Tigers have figured them out.

Clemson handled Syracuse 78-61 Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum, earning their second straight impressive win against a Hall of Fame coach.

The Tigers led by 20 at the half and held a double digit lead the final 26 minutes of the game. The victory comes four days after Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
