ACC

Tony Elliott is newest $2 million man as Clemson assistants receive new deals

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott joined the $2 million club on Thursday after a raise was approved by the Clemson board of trustees.

Elliott received a bump from $1.7 million to $2 million annually. His new deal begins July 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2026.

There were only five assistants in the country who received at least $2 million in 2020. One of those was Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who made $2.4 million.

Clemson passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter also received a raise Thursday, receiving an increase from $590,000 to $615,000.

Former Tigers star running back C.J. Spiller also joined Clemson’s staff officially. Spiller will make $300,000 per year.

All other Clemson assistants had one year added to their deals but did not receive raises.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service