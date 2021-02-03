ACC

Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Virginia

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.., Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) looks for room as Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia’s Jay Huff (30) heads to slam in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) knocks the ball from Virginia’s Sam Hauser (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron (1) gets around Virginia’s Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) tries to get around Virginia’s Jay Huff (30) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts watches his team play during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia’s Sam Hauser (10) shoots as N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron (1) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
