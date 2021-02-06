Duke and UNC clash tonight. How to watch, here’s the betting line

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams laughs with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before Duke’s game against UNC at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Because Duke is not selling tickets to games at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season due to the pandemic, the atmosphere for Saturday’s basketball game with rival North Carolina will be far less lively.

On top of that, the two teams are playing against each other as unranked teams for the first time since Feb. 27, 1960, with neither yet assured of making the NCAA tournament.

On top of that, both Duke (7-6, 5-4 ACC) and UNC (11-6, 6-4 ACC) enter Saturday’s game off losses. Duke fell at Miami, 77-75, on Monday while Clemson beat UNC, 63-50, on Tuesday.

Unranked? Both coming off losses? Those things haven’t all happened for a Duke-UNC game since Dec. 29, 1950, when they met in the Dixie Classic at Reynolds Coliseum. Colgate beat coach Harold Bradley’s Blue Devils the day before, the same day Navy handled coach Tom Short’s Tar Heels.

So, here’s how to watch this year’s initial clash between Duke and UNC, with a look at the betting lines:

HOW TO WATCH UNC-DUKE BASKETBALL

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services.

BETTING ODDS

Duke opened as a four-point favorite Friday night and the line is now at 3.5, according Vegas Insider.