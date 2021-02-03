2 of the nation’s best HS players to meet in Charlotte-area next week. Details here

Combine Academy guard Robert Dillingham, right, talks with a teammate as they head to the bench during a timeout at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina high school basketball fans will get a chance to watch a game many have wanted to see all season.

Next Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., Combine Academy will host Lake Norman Christian.

The schools had open dates and decided to add the game to the schedule. Combine coach Jeff McInnis said no fans will be allowed, only limited friends and family of the players. The game will stream on the Hoop State Network.

The game will feature two top-10 nationally ranked players in the class of 2023: Combine’s Robert Dillingham is ranked No. 10 nationally by 247 Sports and holds offers from schools like North Carolina, Mississippi and Wichita State.

Lake Norman Christian’s Mikey Williams is ranked No. 2 by 247 Sports and has offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas.

There will be more than a dozen Division I recruits on the floor from both schools.

“It’s basketball,” said McInnis, whose team, nicknamed the Goats, has been nationally ranked this season. “I want the kids to go out and have fun and play well. Everyone knows that (Lake Norman Christian guard) Trey Green and Mikey and them boys, they bring a level of excitement. Shoot, I’m excited, too, but I want to win. It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be jumping at the Farm (the nickname for Combine’s gym). It should be a great environment for the friends and family who do get to come.”