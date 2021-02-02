How Clemson scored big ACC basketball win over UNC

Clemson sophomore guard Al-Amir Dawes(2) dribbles near North Carolina guard Caleb Love(2) during the first half Feb 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson earned a much-needed win over North Carolina Tuesday night, topping the Tar Heels 63-50 a few days after being blown out by Duke.

Clemson had dropped four of five games coming into the night before putting together one of its best performances of the season against UNC.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half and pulled away late after UNC got within four in the second half.

The win was Clemson’s third in its last four meetings against North Carolina.

Hunter Tyson was outstanding for Clemson, scoring a team-high 16 points, with four rebounds and two steals. Clyde Trapp added 14 points and nine boards.

Day’Ron Sharpe was the only UNC player to score in double figures, finishing with 16. The Tar Heels were 11 of 21 from the free throw line.