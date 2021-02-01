NC State women’s basketball team beats No. 1 again. This time, it was Louisville

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) celebrates with Kayla Jones (25) during the Wolfpack’s victory over Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

They did it again.

N.C. State has knocked off the top-ranked team in women’s college basketball for a second time this season, upsetting previously undefeated Louisville 74-60 at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday.

The Wolfpack previously beat then-No. 1 South Carolina on the road Dec. 3, 54-46. N.C. State is the first team since Stanford in 2007-08 to beat the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll twice in a season.

Monday, it was a balanced scoring effort that kept N.C. State in control. Jada Boyd, Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane scored 16 points apiece, while Raina Perez added 15. Senior Kayla Jones, from Jamesville, grabbed 13 rebounds.

Fourth-ranked N.C. State (12-1, 7-1 ACC) next plays at UNC on Sunday.

