Live updates: NC State basketball at Syracuse

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts cheers on his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State travels to face Syracuse at 6 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Sunday in the Carrier Dome. It is the first game the Wolfpack will play without leading scorer Devon Daniels, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Wednesday’s win over Wake Forest. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier leads the team with 16.8 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. With Daniels out of the lineup, the Pack will have to find a way to replace his and his 16.5 points per game.

Starting lineup

N.C. State’s starters: Braxton Beverly, Cam Hayes, Thomas Allen, Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates.

Syracuse starters: Alan Griffin, Joe Girard III, Quincy Guerrier, Buddy Boeheim, Marek Dolezaj

Funderburk out

N.C. State announced second leading scorer D.J. Funderburk, who averages 11.9 points per game, is out for the game citing university policy. That will leave State’s frontcourt with little depth and add to the load for forwards Jericole Hellems and Manny Bates.