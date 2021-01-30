Duke-Clemson basketball live updates: Lineup changes again

After halting a three-game losing streak earlier this week, Duke (6-5, 4-3 ACC) looks to string two wins in a row together with an ACC game against Clemson (10-4, 4-4 ACC) Saturday at noon on ESPN2. Follow along here for updates before and during the game and check back in once the game ends for a full recap.

Has Duke found a set starting lineup?

For the most part, yes. But the Blue Devils have one change for the Clemson game.

In games over the last week against Louisville and Georgia Tech, Duke used the same starting lineup in consecutive games for the first time this season. The Blue Devils started sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore, along with freshmen Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach while losing 70-65 at Louisville on Jan. 23 and beating Georgia Tech 75-68 on Tuesday.

Against Clemson, the Blue Devils are sticking with four of those five as Johnson, Hurt, Moore and Steward are in the lineup. But senior guard Jordan Goldwire has replaced Roach, who went scoreless with two turnovers while playing just 15 minutes in the Georgia Tech game. Goldwire came of the bench to take over his minutes, producing 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes of play and earned the start against the Tigers.

This is the first time these five players have started a game this season, meaning coach Mike Krzyzewski is using his eighth different starting lineup in 12 games.