Clemson’s 2021 football schedule is out. Here it is, with three takeaways

Clemson’s 2021 football schedule is out, and after a tough opener against Georgia, things look fairly easy. The Tigers, who have won six straight ACC titles, play only one team that had a winning record last year in ACC play — N.C. State.

There are three ranked ACC teams in ESPN’s 2021 Way-Too-Early Top 25 — No. 1 Clemson, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 25 Miami. The Tigers don’t face the other two.

Clemson will play home ACC games against Georgia Tech, Boston College, Florida State and Wake Forest.

The Tigers will travel to face N.C. State, Syracuse, Pitt and Louisville. Clemson will also play at South Carolina.

Three takeaways about Clemson’s 2021 slate

1. Clemson’s ACC slate sets up very nicely. Clemson plays five of the six teams that finished at the bottom of the ACC last year in Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Louisville and Wake Forest. The Tigers don’t play the other top two contenders in the league in UNC and Miami.

2. The nonconference slate features two SEC teams away from home. The Georgia game to open the regular season in Charlotte and the South Carolina game in Columbia to close it.

3. There are a couple of long road trips back-to-back in Syracuse and Pitt. The Syracuse game will be on a Friday night, just as Clemson’s loss at Syracuse was four years ago.

Here’s the full Clemson Tigers 2021 schedule:

9/4: Georgia (Charlotte)

9/11: South Carolina State

9/18: Georgia Tech

9/25: at NC State

10/2: Boston College

10/9: Bye week

10/15 (Fri): at Syracuse

10/23: at Pitt

10/30: Florida State

11/6: at Louisville

11/13: UConn

11/20: Wake Forest

11/27: at South Carolina