Clemson player says Swinney had COVID. Dabo now ‘healthy and working,’ school says

A video of a Clemson football player and his girlfriend saying Dabo Swinney tested positive for COVID-19 was brought to light Monday night.

The school did not confirm or deny that Swinney tested positive for the virus, saying in a statement that it is unable to discuss individuals’ personal health information without their consent. A school spokesperson did say that Swinney is “healthy and working on site.”

The girlfriend of Tigers running back Darien Rencher posted a video to YouTube last week highlighting the annual Clemson football banquet, which was held Jan. 16.

“They actually just found out that Dabo has corona, so it will be virtual,” Rencher’s girlfriend says in the video blog, which is a regular online series she produces. “Well, not virtual all in all, but just his segment of things.”

Later in the video, Rencher adds that “Coach Swinney’s got COVID.”

Swinney is shown in the video at the football banquet, but he is not in attendance. He says virtually on a video screen — but without acknowledging COVID-19 specifically — “I’m great, I’m really thankful for that. Have not had any issues or anything like that.”

Rivals reporter Larry Williams, in a tweet Tuesday morning, said Swinney did have COVID and suggested the Clemson coaching staff might’ve been impacted in a significant way for the national championship game — had the team defeated Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott missed the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State after testing positive for COVID.

“Yes, Dabo had it. Let’s just say Ohio State did Clemson a favor by beating them,” Williams tweeted. “Not sure how many coaches would’ve been able to make it to Miami.”

The school would only say that Swinney is doing well now.

“We have been providing COVID testing data in aggregate on a weekly basis but aren’t able to discuss individuals’ personal health information without their consent (like those who provided us consent to announce before they missed competition),” a Clemson spokesman said in a statement. “Coach Swinney is healthy and working on-site at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.”