ACC

No. 19 Clemson hoops rallies past NC State in overtime

Clemson’s Clyde Trapp, right, drives against North Carolina State’s DJ Funderburk, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Clemson’s Clyde Trapp, right, drives against North Carolina State’s DJ Funderburk, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Ben McKeown AP

Clemson trailed by as many as nine points in the second half Tuesday night against N.C. State basketball before battling back for a critical 74-70 overtime win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to tie the game at 62 and send it to overtime. From there, Clemson outscored the Wolfpack 12-8 in the extra period.

With the win, Clemson improves to 9-1 (3-1). N.C. State falls to 6-2 (2-1) with the loss.

Clemson leading scorer Aamir Simms got off to a slow start but came to life in overtime. He made only one field goal in regulation before scoring two in the extra period.

Honor led all scorers with 21 points. N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk paced the Wolfpack with 20.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service