NC State women’s basketball postpones next two games due to positive coronavirus test

COVID-19 has struck the N.C. State basketball program once again, this time it’s the Wolfpack women.

The ACC announced Tuesday afternoon that No. 3 N.C. State’s next two games, versus Virginia Tech on Thursday and at Wake Forest on Sunday have been postponed.

The postponement comes after a positive test was discovered within the Wolfpack basketball program. N.C. State (10-0) is coming off a 75-69 win over Boston College two days ago. The Eagles are scheduled to play at Wake Forest on Sunday. It’s the first stoppage of play for Wes Moore’s team due to coronavirus concerns. The Wolfpack men paused play due to a positive COVID-19 test in their travel party last month.

After the win over the Eagles, senior guard Raina Perez talked about playing during a pandemic and how teams don’t know what the schedule might bring each day.

“It’s definitely different,” Perez said on Sunday. “We’re just taking it day-by-day and grateful for the games we get to play and even practices we get to have.”

N.C. State has not set dates to make up the two postponed games. One option could be Jan. 28, when Virginia Tech is available and the Wolfpack was originally scheduled to play Duke. The Blue Devils opted out of their season on Christmas day due to COVID-19.