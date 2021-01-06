It’s official: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence confirms NFL Draft decision

The news that has been expected for some time is finally official. Trevor Lawrence is turning pro.

Clemson’s star quarterback confirmed his NFL Draft decision Wednesday morning in a video on Twitter. Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national title in 2018 as a freshman and helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff each of his three years.

Lawrence was named the ACC Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist in 2020.

The Georgia native finishes his career as the all-time winningest quarterback in school history. Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter in college.

“My time here has been amazing and I’ll be a Clemson Tiger forever,” Lawrence said in the video.

Lawrence completed 69.2% of his passes this past season while averaging 315 passing yards per game. He tossed 24 touchdown passes to five interceptions. Lawrence also rushed for eight scores.

He is widely expected to land in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“Trevor Lawrence is a generational guy. He’s going to be a great player for a long, long time,” Dabo Swinney said following Clemson’s loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

With Lawrence moving on, rising sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to be Clemson’s starting QB in 2021. He will be backed up by Taisun Phommachanh. Walk-on Hunter Helms also returns, and the Tigers signed two quarterbacks for the class of 2021 in Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor.

Projected Clemson 2021 QB depth chart

1. D.J. Uiagalelei, Sophomore

2. Taisun Phommachanh, Redshirt sophomore

3. Hunter Helms, Sophomore

4. Bubba Chandler, Freshman

5. Will Taylor, Freshman

