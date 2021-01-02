Live updates as UNC takes on Texas A&M in Orange Bowl

North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer’s UNC beat writer C.L. Brown will be providing live updates from No. 14 North Carolina’s football game against Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

End 1st Quarter: Texas A&M 7, UNC 3

Carolina will have a decision to make facing fourth-and-3 on the A&M 44. Dazz Newsome set the offense up around midfield with a 23-yard punt return.

Atkins FG: Texas A&M 7, UNC 3

The Heels had a good response drive after falling behind, marching 63 yards to score on a 29-yard Grayson Atkins field goal. Running back British Brooks, who started in place of Michael Carter, got the drive started with a 17-yard run that netted an additional 15 yards from a facemask penalty.

Spiller TD: Texas A&M 7, UNC 0

The Aggies went for it on fourth-and-1 and Isaiah Spiller made it pay off with a nine-yard scoring run. UNC linebacker Tomon Fox nearly made the tackle in the backfield, but Spiller broke free.

Howell interception

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was picked off on his second pass attempt of the game. A sideline interference penalty moved the ball back to the UNC 28, but the Aggies now have a scoring opportunity set up for them.

Three and Out

Carolina won the coin toss and deferred possession until the second half. Then the Tar Heels defense held Texas A&M to a three-and-out series.