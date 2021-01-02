NC State vs. Kentucky live blog: Wildcats go up 10 points in second quarter

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) fights off NC State’s Nick McCloud during the first half of N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (8-3) takes on SEC opponent Kentucky (4-6) in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Follow N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Chris Rodriguez touchdown: Kentucky 10, N.C. State 0

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriquez scored from four yards out for the first touchdown of the Gator Bowl. The Wildcats drove 79-yards in six plays for the score. Kentucky has 146 rushing yards so far.

Kentucky 3, N.C. State 0: End of first quarter





Kentucky picked up 77 yards of offense and a field goal to take a 3-0 lead over N.C. State after the first quarter. The Wildcats’ run heavy offense kept the ball for 11:27. The Wolfpack finished with just 21 yards on just eight snaps.

Brandin Echols interception: Kentucky 3, N.C. State 0

Kentucky’s defense, which came into the game with 13 interceptions, picked off N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman to end the first offensive drive of the game for the Wolfpack. It was the first interception of the season for Brandin Echols.

Matt Ruffolo field goal: Kentucky 3, N.C. State 0

Kentucky kicked a 25-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead over N.C. State. The Wildcats drove 68 yards in 16 plays, taking nine minutes off the clock. Kentucky ran the ball nine times on the drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.