Clemson linebacker ejected for targeting after hit on Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields gets hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields gets hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill AP
New Orleans

For the second consecutive year, Clemson senior linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski has been ejected for targeting in New Orleans.

Skalski was ejected following a hit on Justin Fields midway through the second quarter of Friday’s Sugar Bowl. Ohio State went on to score on the drive and leads Clemson 28-14 late in the first half.

Skalski was ejected in last year’s national championship game against LSU in New Orleans.

Skalski’s backup — Jake Venables — is out for the year. Kane Patterson is now in.

Skalski targeting call on Justin Fields video

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com.
