One long run seals Texas A&M’s win over North Carolina in back-and-forth Orange Bowl

Texas A&M’s Devone Achane took the fourth-quarter handoff and bounced his way to the left sideline. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer set up the first key block ahead of him at the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Ainias Smith had the second about 15 yards down the field.

After Achane turned the corner, eluding linebacker Eugene Asante and regaining his balance after stumbling over his tight end, the moment was his.

The freshman sprinted 76 yards into the end zone for a go-ahead rushing touchdown. One defensive stop and one more Achane touchdown later, and the fifth-ranked Aggies had sealed up a 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Achane, who had just 31 carries and two touchdown runs heading into Saturday, earned Orange Bowl MVP honors after racking up 140 yards and the two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Texas A&M, which finished 9-1 and on an eight-game win streak in Jimbo Fisher’s third season as head coach, scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground, with Isaiah Spiller scoring twice and quarterback Kellen Mond adding one of his own. Three of those came in a 24-point fourth quarter.

The most impressive run, though, very well might have come after the game from Fisher, who sprinted onto the field after the final whistle to avoid a Gatorade bath from his players.

It also capped a game that turned competitive after a sluggish start.

Saturday featured three lead changes in a 12-minute span and was tied with 10:11 left in regulation. Neither team led by more than a touchdown at any point on Saturday until Achane’s insurance touchdown with 1:34 left on the clock.

Mond and North Carolina’s Sam Howell took turns making enough plays after a subdued first quarter.

Mond finished with 232 passing yards and a game-tying rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Howell, despite not having his top three playmakers, threw for 234 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 18-of-31 passing.

Texas A&M took the early 10-6 lead midway through the second quarter before the scoring brigade began.

▪ 4:56 left in the second quarter: Howell gave North Carolina its first lead with a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Dazz Newsome, who bobbled the ball in coverage before regaining possession as he fell to the ground in the end zone. 13-10 North Carolina.

▪ 20 second left in the second quarter: Spiller scores on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game. 17-13 Texas A&M, the score that would hold at halftime.

▪ 8:01 left in the third quarter: Howell throws his second touchdown of the game, a 10-yard strike to a wide-open Josh Downs on a wheel route. 20-17 North Carolina.

▪ 14:02 left in regulation: An 11-play Texas A&M drive stalls at the UNC 6-yard line, so the Aggies settle for a game-tying 23-yard field goal from Seth Small. 20-20.

▪ 13:51 left in regulation: Howell makes arguably the best pass of the game, a 75-yard touchdown pass to Downs after rolling to his left to avoid a Texas A&M pass rush. There was no defender within five yards of Downs at the time of the catch. 27-20 North Carolina.

▪ 10:11 left in regulation: Mond marches the Aggies 75 yards down the field in seven plays and takes it in himself with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. 27-27.

And then Achane turned on the jets for his game-winning touchdown with 3:44 left in regulation.

UNC, which finished 8-4, went four and out on its final drive, handing the Aggies the win.