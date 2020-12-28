Duke vs Pittsburgh basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

No. 20 Duke’s game with Pittsburgh, scheduled for Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers’ program.

The postponement was made Monday afternoon when testing revealed a positive COVID-19 case at Pitt.

The school announced on Dec. 19 that Panthers coach Jeff Capel tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t coach when Louisville beat Pitt 64-54 on Dec. 22 but was prepared to travel to Durham for Tuesday’s game.

The game with Pittsburgh was scheduled to be Duke’s first game since beating Notre Dame 75-65 on Dec. 16. The Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0 ACC) are next scheduled to play Saturday at Florida State.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call prior to the postponement, Capel described his experience with the virus as “tough.” He said was thankful to not require hospitalization but said he was “close” to being sick enough to require that.

“It was tough,” Capel said. “I had symptoms and it was difficult. It was difficult dealing with the symptoms. The isolation was hard. I have a better understanding now why solitary confinement is a form of punishment.”

The Duke-Pitt game being impacted by the pandemic seems appropriate given the two head coaches’ feelings about how the NCAA is handling this season.

Earlier this month, Capel openly questioned why games were proceeding when the infections, hospitalization and death numbers for the pandemic are as bad as they’ve been, according to state and federal health officials.

“These kids are away (from their families), and they’re out, and they’re laying it on the line to entertain people,” Capel said on Dec. 7. “Something just doesn’t feel right about it right now. The numbers were what they were back in March. I look at it every day, man. It seems like every day it’s getting worse. I don’t know why you cancel (post-season play) in March, but you say it’s OK to do it right now. But what do I know?”

Capel, of course, played at Duke in the 1990s and was an assistant under coach Mike Krzyzewski from 2011-18.

After Capel made those comments about the pandemic, Krzyzewski was asked about them the following night. He said he didn’t think playing “felt right to anybody” because the NCAA was “just plowing through this” to get games in to get ready for the NCAA tournament in March.

“I know the NCAA is worried about the end game,” Krzyzewski said. “They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now.”