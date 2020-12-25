How do Clemson and Ohio St. compare to last year’s teams? Here’s an in-depth breakdown.

The Clemson and Ohio State fan bases are very familiar with each other as the Buckeyes and Tigers are meeting in a College Football Playoff semifinal game for the second consecutive year.

While there are still plenty of familiar faces like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Justin Fields, the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 will have plenty of new names that weren’t playing large roles in last year’s Fiesta Bowl.

The State’s Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly and Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Doug Lesmerises teamed up to compare how the 2020 versions of Clemson and Ohio State compare to last year’s teams. Lesmerises handled the OSU side, while Connolly broke down the Tigers. Here are their thoughts:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Starters back from the Fiesta Bowl

Offense (6): QB Justin Fields, WR Chris Olave, TE Luke Farrell, LT Thayer Munford, C Josh Myers, RG Wyatt Davis

Defense (4): DE Zach Harrison, LB Pete Werner, PB Tuf Borland, CB Shaun Wade

Defensive line

Former defensive end Chase Young just made the Pro Bowl as an NFL rookie, and the Buckeyes don’t have anyone who has replaced his relentless pass rush. Young had 16.5 sacks in 12 games last year — no Buckeye has more than three sacks in their six games this year. The ends, led by fifth-year senior Jonathon Cooper, junior Tyreke Smith and sophomore Zach Harrison (all former top-50 national recruits) do get pressure, but none scare a defense, or demand extra attention, like Young. The starting tackles, Haskell Garrett and Tommy Togiai, are more consistently disruptive than a year ago and push the pocket and stuff the run. They’ve exceeded expectations with excellent seasons. But overall ...

Verdict: Not as good as last year

Linebackers

Three senior starting linebackers, Tuf Borland in the middle and Baron Browning and Pete Werner outside, are finishing their careers with their best seasons. Sixth-year senior Justin Hilliard might be coming off his best game after filling in while Browning was out last week. Borland is a run stuffer, while the outside backers can cover and tackle. Werner is the best of the bunch and viewed as an underrated star by the coaches. Solid across the board, they are missing 2019 starter Malik Harrison, who was a third-round NFL pick. But given the general improvement, they’re better.

Verdict: Slightly better than last year

Secondary

Last year’s outside corners, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, were both lost to the first round of the NFL Draft. Starting slot corner Shaun Wade, ejected last year for a targeting call on Trevor Lawrence, is the best cover guy after moving to the outside, and he’ll be a high pick in 2021. Wade started slow with his adjustment to the outside but has played better lately.

Sevyn Banks has been solid on the other side, but slot corner and the single safety spot have been the biggest issues on the defense. Marcus Williamson, the most frequent slot corner, is a veteran who can be beaten. Josh Proctor, lost on some big runs in the Fiesta Bowl, looks like the starting safety now, though Marcus Hooker started the season there and had issues. Proctor can be a playmaker, but every OSU fan will enter the Sugar Bowl fearing big plays created by missed tackles or blown coverages from the safety spot. Jordan Fuller last season was a much more steadying force at safety.

Verdict: Not close to as good as last year

Receivers, tight ends

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are the strength of the team, one of the best receiving duos in college football. Olave missed the Big Ten Championship because of COVID-19 but is expected back. And the Buckeyes missed him a lot, as the passing game sputtered and stalled without him. Before the Big Ten title game, Olave and Wilson had accounted for 65 percent of the receptions and 78 percent of the receiving yards. Olave averages 106 receiving yards per game, while Wilson averages 104. They’re special, but they’re it.

Tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert are good blockers and the Buckeyes line up with two tight ends a lot, but they rarely throw to them (12 combined catches in six games). K.J. Hill was a reliable receiver in the slot last season, but Wilson, who made a leaping catch in the Fiesta Bowl, is far more dynamic in the slot after playing outside last season. And Olave is looking for a different ending after breaking off his route that led to the game-ending interception last year.

Verdict: Better than last year

Offensive line

Tackles Thayer Munford on the left side and Nicholas Petit-Frere on the right side have shut down pass rushers all season. The biggest OL questions entering the season, they’ve been the best players on the line. Right guard Wyatt Davis and center Josh Myers were expected to play at near All-American levels as returning starters and have been very good, if not great.

True sophomore left guard Harry Miller, a first-time starter, has had the most problems. But the line overall is a strength, though they’ve been tripped up by blitz looks at times. When the passing game struggled Saturday, the line blew open holes for running back Trey Sermon and took over the game. The Buckeyes have a lot of faith in this group.

Verdict: Slightly better than last year

Running back

J.K. Dobbins is rushing the ball for the Baltimore Ravens this season as a second-round pick, after putting up 2,000 yards last season, including 174 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes miss him. The wrinkle is that Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, the second-best back most of this season, set a program record with 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten Championship Game. That was a surprise.

Sermon struggled to see holes and make yards on his own early in the season, but he got to the second level against Northwestern and broke tackles. Master Teague, who had come on as a solid lead back without much wiggle, sat for most of that game after taking a hit. So what kind of run game will the Buckeyes get in the Sugar Bowl? That may decide the game. There’s no Dobbins or Travis Etienne in this group, but a hot Sermon would make a difference.

Verdict: Not as good as last year

Quarterback

Last year Justin Fields was dealing with a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl that limited his running, which was part of why he netted only 13 yards on 14 official carries. He’ll be more dangerous on the run this time. As a thrower, he showcased his accuracy most of last year before the Tigers got him for two picks. This season he started on target, completing 72 of 83 passes (87 percent) in his first three games, while throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions and averaging 303 passing yards per game.

His last three games? He’s 47 of 81 (58 percent), with four touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 204 passing yards per game. He’s still an elite player, but he’s clearly dropped off. There might be reasons for it — rust from three canceled games in six weeks, Olave’s Big Ten title absence, smart blitz calls from the opposition — but you can’t deny he’s not the same. If he’s not at his best, Ohio State is in big trouble. To start the year, you saw all progress, and he had taken a step as a player. Lately, you’ve seen more problems, including his habit of sometimes holding the ball too long while trying to make a play.

Verdict: About the same as last year

Overall verdict

There’s a clear step back on defense from a year ago, as the Buckeyes are surrendering seven more points and 98 more yards per game. Whether this can be a championship defense has been the most pressing question since the preseason.

Offensively, the passing game is more dangerous, but the running game had been less dangerous until last week. With a strong line, the offense is different but about equal to last year.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence rushes for a touchdown during third quarter action of the ACC Championship game. Clemson defeated Notre Dame 34-10 to win the championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson Tigers

Starters back from the Fiesta Bowl

Offense (5): QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, TE J.C. Chalk (now in a reserve role), LT Jackson Carman

Defense (5): DT Tyler Davis, DT Nyles Pinckney (now in reserve role), DE Xavier Thomas (missed Notre Dame game. Status unknown), LB James Skalski, CB Derion Kendrick … (Note: DE Justin Foster is on the roster but has been in “protocol” all year and has not appeared in a game).

Clemson breakdown, 2020 compared to 2019

Defensive line

This group is better all around and definitely has more depth. Freshmen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee have come in and immediately earned starting jobs after being ranked as five-star recruits for the class of 2020. Bresee was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the ACC, while Murphy leads Clemson with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Tackle Tyler Davis is probably Clemson’s best all-around DL, but he’s been banged up for much of the year (he’s healthy now). Pinckney started for Clemson last year but has been overtaken by Bresee. K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll are Clemson’s other two defensive ends who have started multiple games. They’re not elite pass rushers but are good players. Xavier Thomas is probably Clemson’s most talented pass rusher, but he missed the first half of the season with COVID-19 issues and missed the ACC title game for an undisclosed reason. His status is unknown.

Verdict: Better than last year.

Linebackers

The first thing that stands out about this group is that All-American Isaiah Simmons is gone. With that said, this is still a talented unit. Senior James Skalski is Clemson’s defensive leader and the Tigers have been noticeably better this year when he is on the field and healthy. Notre Dame scored 47 points against Clemson in the first meeting with Skalski out and 10 the second time with him playing. That’s not all Skalski, obviously, but it’s also not a complete coincidence.

Baylon Spector is in his first year as a starter and has played really well. He leads Clemson in tackles with 67 and is second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. Mike Jones Jr. is now playing the role Simmons played last year and has been good, but he’s not Simmons (to be fair, who is?). Freshmen Malcolm Greene and Trenton Simpson have seen their roles increase recently. Greene is Clemson’s nickel and comes in for Jones depending on the offense’s personnel, while Simpson plays behind Jones and has gotten more opportunities as of late.

Verdict: Not quite as good as last year.

Secondary

Clemson lost three of four starters from last year’s secondary, including first-round pick A.J. Terrell. But the Tigers have still been really good against the pass this season. Clemson certainly has more depth at cornerback this year. Derion Kendrick and Andrew Booth were named to the All-ACC team. And while Booth made some highlight plays this season, Sheridan Jones might be a better overall corner.

All three rank extremely high in advanced stats as far as completion percentage allowed, and Kendrick could be a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. With that said, Clemson’s safeties probably aren’t as good as last year’s, particularly with the leader of the secondary Nolan Turner set to miss the first half. Turner was ejected for targeting in the second half against Notre Dame. The weakest spot for Clemson on defense is at safety.

Verdict: Not as good with Turner out in the first half. However, corners are better.

Receivers, tight ends

If Clemson’s receivers were all healthy, this year’s group would probably be better, even with second-round pick Tee Higgins gone. But with pass catchers shuffling in and out of the lineup, this group hasn’t reached its potential. Justyn Ross is out for the season after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine. He is Clemson’s best receiver and one of the best in the country when healthy.

Besides Ross, Joseph Ngata is probably Clemson’s most talented receiver, but he hasn’t been able to stay on the field due to injuries. The sophomore has only seven catches for 83 yards on the season. Ngata is a guy Dabo Swinney has compared to Clemson greats Mike Williams, Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins, but we haven’t seen much of that potential in his first two years. Ngata hasn’t played since early November, and his status for the Sugar Bowl is unknown. Frank Ladson is another talented sophomore who hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He has 17 catches for 272 yards but hasn’t caught a pass since October.

The good news for Clemson is that others have stepped up. Seniors Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell had breakout seasons, with Rodgers earning All-ACC honors. He’s closing in on the 1,000-yard mark and is averaging 88 receiving yards per game. Powell has come on strong the second half of the year and has 31 catches for 591 yards over his last five games. Freshman E.J. Williams is another wideout to watch. The Alabama native had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame, including a spectacular one-handed grab.

Verdict: Not as good as last year

Offensive line

Four starters are gone, and the group has taken a step back. Clemson has rushed for 200+ yards three times in 11 games after doing so 10 times in 15 games last year. Jackson Carman (a name Ohio State fans are familiar with) is the only returning starter and has been good but not as consistent as last year. New starters are Matt Bockhorst, Cade Stewart, Will Putnam and Jordan McFadden.

The right guard Putnam has probably been Clemson’s best offensive lineman this season. While the unit hasn’t been great, it played its best game of the year in the ACC championship game against Notre Dame. Clemson put up 541 yards of offense against the Irish defense, including 229 rushing yards. It remains to be seen if the line has come together and that kind of performance is something Clemson can replicate, or if it was one good game and Clemson will experience struggles against the Buckeyes.

Verdict: Not as good as last year

Running back

The numbers don’t necessarily reflect it (see offensive line) but Travis Etienne is a better overall player than he was a season ago. Etienne is the same violent runner who breaks tackles at an incredible rate, and he also still has elite speed, which allows him to break away from defenders in the open field.

But where Etienne has improved by leaps and bounds is as a pass catcher. Etienne came back for his senior season to prove he can be an every-down back, and he’s done that. He is third on Clemson’s team with 44 receptions for 524 yards and two touchdowns. He had 54 catches for 567 yards over 43 games in his previous three seasons combined.

Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi will give Etienne a break here and there, but Clemson tends to lean on its stars in big games, and this certainly qualifies.

Verdict: Better than last year.

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence is a year older and wiser and has been more consistent this season. He struggled with his accuracy in the national championship game against LSU and vowed to make improvements in the offseason. Lawrence has done that, completing 69.2 percent of his passes (up from 65.9% last year) and throwing for 306 yards per game after averaging 244 last year. Lawrence is a threat with his legs (as Ohio State fans saw in the Fiesta Bowl). And Clemson typically leans on him to help out in the running game more in tight games.

Verdict: Better than last year

Overall verdict

This team is different from last year’s and probably not quite as good overall. Offensively, the Tigers are scoring at about the same rate but don’t have big, fast receivers like Ross and Higgins, and the running game has taken a step back with four new offensive linemen. Defensively, Clemson has not been as consistent this year, but that’s due in part to Davis, Skalski, Kendrick and Jones missing multiple games. When healthy, which Clemson appears to be now, the unit is still really good, even if it doesn’t have an All-American like Simmons.

Sugar Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State

When: 8 p.m., Jan. 1

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Watch: ESPN