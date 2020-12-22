The all-ACC football team is out. Here’s who made the first team.

North Carolina’s Michael Carter and Dyami Brown received more all-ACC honors Tuesday.

The Tar Heel teammates were both named to the league’s official all-ACC team, one day after the Associated Press put both players on its all-ACC teams.

Carter, a junior who led the ACC in rushing yards (1,245) and yards per game (113.2) and yards per carry (7.98), was named a first-team running back along with Clemson’s Travis Etienne. Brown was voted one of three first-team, all-ACC wide receivers along with Clemson’s Amari Rodgers and Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

Brown led the ACC in receiving yards (1,099) and caught 55 passes, averaging 19.98 yards per catch, with eight touchdown receptions.

Both Brown and Carter announced Monday they are entering the NFL Draft and won’t play for the Tar Heels in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M.

On defense, the all-ACC first team included N.C. State teammates Alim McNeill (defensive tackle) and Payton Wilson (linebacker) along with UNC’s Chazz Surratt (linebacker).

Wilson leads the ACC in total tackles with 108 while Surratt has 91 tackles.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy candidate who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is the first-team quarterback.

With the College Football Playoff games yet to be played, Lawrence has completed 69.2% of his passes this season, throwing for 2,753 yards. He’s played in nine of Clemson’s 11 games, having missed two games due to a positive COVID-19 test. He’s thrown 22 touchdown passes with only four interceptions.

UNC’s Sam Howell was voted the second-team, all-ACC quarterback after a season that rivaled Lawrence. Howell threw for 3,352 yards with 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He completed 69.1% of his throws.

He was joined on the second team by running back Javonte Williams, his UNC teammate. Williams rushed for 1,140 yards, averaging 7.26 yards per carry while scoring 19 touchdowns.

Wake Forest’s Jaquarii Roberson made the second team at wide receiver.

N.C. State running back Bam Knight was named to the third team as was the Wolfpack’s Thayer Thomas as the return specialist. Two N.C. State offensive linemen, Ikem Ekwonu (tackle) and Joe Sculthorpe (guard), also made the third team.

UNC’s Joshua Ezeudu made the third team at offensive guard.

On defense, Duke’s Chris Rumph made the second team at defensive end while his Blue Devils teammate Michael Carter made the third team at safety.

Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham was named to the third team at defensive end. Nick Sciba of Wake Forest is the third team kicker.

The all-ACC team was chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Here is the complete 2020 All-ACC Football Team (with their vote totals in parenthesis):

First-Team Offense

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense

DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists

PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense

DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists

PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense

QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense

DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81

Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)

QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47

WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE - Cary Angeline, NC State, 25

AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32

LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB - Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20

PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56