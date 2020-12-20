UNC football anticipating an Orange Bowl bid after Clemson’s ACC win over Notre Dame

North Carolina is poised to make its first major bowl appearance in 70 years when pairings are announced on Sunday. The Tar Heels are likely to receive an Orange Bowl bid thanks to Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

The College Football Playoff will reveal its four teams at noon. Clemson, which was No. 3 in the CFP rankings, is a lock after winning the ACC title Saturday. Most observers agree that the No. 2 Irish (10-1) will still receive a nod despite their 34-10 loss to the Tigers.

ACC rules mandate the highest-ranked remaining team in the CFP rankings get the Orange Bowl invite. The Tar Heels achieved that by pounding Miami 62-26 on Dec. 12 to surpass the Hurricanes in last week’s rankings. Carolina (8-3) jumped to No. 15 while the Canes (8-2) fell eight spots to No. 18.

The only scenario where it doesn’t happen is if CFP voters drop Notre Dame out of the top four in favor of No. 5 Texas A&M. That would mean the Irish, by virtue of its temporary ACC membership for football, would be the highest-ranked team not in the CFP, and the Heels would head to the Cheez-It Bowl or the Gator Bowl.

Barring that surprise, it will mark the Heels first major bowl appearance since its string of Sugar Bowl (1947, 1949) and Cotton Bowl (1950) bids. Carolina will now be aiming for its first victory in a major bowl after going 0-3 in those games.