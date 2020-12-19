Would Tony Elliott have interest in Auburn job? What he said about possible interview

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was “upset” about a report Friday that said he planned to interview for the Auburn head coaching job Sunday.

Elliott, speaking Saturday night after Clemson’s 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game, said he had no meeting scheduled with Auburn and that he has not heard from Auburn.

“They may be planning to call tonight or tomorrow,” he said. “But ... I don’t have any plans to interview tomorrow, because I haven’t been contacted by Auburn.”

Elliott added that Auburn is “a great university, very similar to Clemson.”

If he is contacted by Auburn, Elliott said he will have to sit down with his family and determine if interviewing is the right move. He was upset about the report coming out Friday because it was the day before the ACC title game.

Elliott does not have an agent at this point but said he is in the process of hiring one.

Elliott has been at Clemson since 2011, serving under Dabo Swinney as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator since 2015. He won the Broyles Award in 2017, which is given to the top assistant coach in the country.

The 41-year-old Elliott signed a new deal with Clemson in February that pays him $1.6 million per year.

“It was market (value), it was deserved. It was something that was very much on Dabo’s radar when he and I sat down. Really, really happy that we were able to get this salary package pulled together for him to stay here, and that the board was with us and was able to approve that,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said at the time. “Tony is an incredibly loyal individual. He loves Clemson. He’s a Clemson man. I think that this just starts to talk about that commitment from Clemson back to Tony and his family.”

Auburn is looking for a new head coach after it fired Gus Malzahn on Sunday. Malzahn was making about $6.9 million per year when he was fired by Auburn.

