ACC Championship game live updates: Clemson will be without key defensive lineman

The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle Saturday in the 2020 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Xavier Thomas out for Clemson

Clemson will be down a key contributor on its defensive line Saturday against Notre Dame.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is out for the game, Clemson announced Saturday afternoon.

Thomas is the only surprise on Clemson’s unavailability list. Dabo Swinney announced earlier in the week that receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the game.

Thomas missed the start of the year after battling COVID-19 and strep throat this summer. He has played in seven games, with one start in 2020.Thomas has four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks so far this season.

Here’s the full list of players who are out for the Tigers: DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, RB Ty Lucas, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, Thomas, LB Jake Venables, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

ESPN analysts favor Clemson

All of the members of ESPN’s College GameDay picked the Tigers to win the rematch over the Fighting Irish.

Desmond Howard, David Pollack, guest picker Joel McHale and Lee Corso took the Tigers. Corso donned the Clemson head gear from his home in Florida.