Clemson’s playoff path starts with Ohio State ... and in a surprising location

Clemson will face a familiar opponent in a familiar location in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers have earned the No. 2 seed in the playoff and will face No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. The game will take place in New Orleans, in a bit of a surprise. It will kick off at 8 p.m.

Alabama is the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, which is being played in Arlington, Texas this year because of COVID-19 protocols and fan restrictions in Pasadena, California.

It was believed the 2 vs. 3 game would be played in the Rose Bowl, but No. 1 seed Alabama will play in Arlington, Texas so that more fans can come to the game.

“Related to the uniqueness of this year, the No. 1 (seed) is given the benefit of the doubt. And in this case, we know that there can be 16,000 fans able to watch it in Arlington, and we know that there’s going to be 3,000 fans that are going to be able to be watching the game in New Orleans,” playoff chair Gary Barta said. “We decided that the advantage was for the No. 1 team to have more fans able to watch them play.”

Clemson clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff thanks to a dominant 34-10 win over Notre Dame Saturday night.

The Tigers beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last year in a semifinal game. This season’s national title game will be played on Monday, Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

College Football Playoff schedule

Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas, No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), 4 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Clemson CFP history

2015

Beat Oklahoma 37-17 in the Orange Bowl

Lost to Alabama 45-40 in the national title game

2016

Beat Ohio State 31-0 in Fiesta Bowl

Beat Alabama 35-31 in national title game

2017

Lost to Alabama 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

2018

Beat Notre Dame 30-3 in Cotton Bowl

Beat Alabama 44-16 in national title game

2019

Beat Ohio State 29-23 in Fiesta Bowl

Lost to LSU 42-25 in national title game