NC State football signing day live updates: Wolfpack has 11 in-state commitments

Players who have committed to N.C. State’s football team include, from left, Jordan Poole, Zyun Reeves, Aaron McLaughlin and Micah Crowell. The Stanly News & Press, Winston-Salem Journal, Gwinnett Daily Post

In the most unique recruiting year ever, coach Dave Doeren and his staff found a way to lure a respectable class to N.C. State in 2021.

The Wolfpack will welcome players to the team after they sign on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Here are the recruits who have committed to N.C. State and are expected to sign with the team Wednesday.

The 19-man class of commitments features three, 4-star prospects. The class features 11 players from North Carolina. The top two players in the class (wide receiver Micah Crowell, athlete Jordan Poole) are both in-state, hailing from Kernersville and Oakboro, respectively. Doeren is also expected to welcome four transfers, including two - Cyrus Fagan, Durden - from Florida State.

NC State class of 2021 commitments

MICAH CROWELL, WIDE RECEIVER (6-2, 205 pounds)

East Forsyth, Kernersville

Crowell hasn’t played football since his sophomore year after suffering an ACL tear. The wide receiver room is one of the most crowded for the Wolfpack, but if Crowell is healthy, he’ll find his way on the field.

JORDAN POOLE, ATHLETE (6-0, 225)

West Stanly, Oakboro

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Poole is a standout two-way player at West Stanly High. He registered 36 tackles and one interception as a junior and rushed for 1,534 yards and 22 touchdowns on offense. Projects to be a linebacker for the Wolfpack.

AARON MCLAUGHLIN, QB (6-5, 219)

Denmark, Alpharetta, Georgia

If you thought N.C. State’s wide receiver room was crowded, the quarterback room would like a word. Next year redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, redshirt sophomore Devin Leary and freshman Ben Finley all return. McLaughlin is a big-time talent (7,637 career yards, 101 career touchdowns), but he could be the quarterback of the future once Hockman and Leary graduate.

TRAVALI PRICE, DEFENSIVE END (6-4, 265)

North Lincoln, Lincolnton

Price finished with 84 tackles (21 tackles for loss) in 2019, his junior year. There’s experience at the defensive end position, but a spot is open in the rotation if graduate student Daniel Joseph doesn’t return.

CHASE HATTLEY, SAFETY (6-3, 205)

Panther Creek, Cary

Hattley, the lone commit from the Triangle, finished with 29 tackles and nine interceptions as a junior. Also played some wide receiver in high school, but projects to stay on the defensive side of the ball in college.

CADEN FORDHAM, LINEBACKER (6-2, 220)

The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Florida

At N.C. State, Fordham will have some veterans in front of him - Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas, Payton Wilson, plus Vi Jones and Jaylon Scott returning. He finished with 93 tackles and four interceptions as a high school junior.

JULIAN GRAY, WIDE RECEIVER (5-10, 174)

Hopewell, Huntersville

Wide receiver will definitely be one of the hardest spots to crack for a true freshman at N.C. State. Gray caught 44 passes for 890 yards and seven scores in 2019.

CEDRIC SEABROUGH, TIGHT END (6-4, 220)

Swainsboro, Swainsboro, Ga.

All three of the Wolfpack’s top tight ends from 2020 were seniors. If the trio all decide to move on, Seabrough could get on the field right away.

ZYUN REEVES, DEFENSIVE END (6-7, 245)

East Forsyth, Kernersville

Reeves helped lead the Eagles to a state title in 2019 and finished his junior season with 88 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Relatively new to football, he focused on basketball until last season.

THORNTON GENTRY, CENTER (6-4, 282)

Chapin, Chapin, South Carolina

The No. 11 player in the state of South Carolina will have an ideal mentor in front of him next season in Wolfpack center and co-captain Grant Gibson.

NATE EVANS, CORNERBACK (6-1, 175)

Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Evans picked N.C. State over Tennessee and will have some time to develop with plenty of talent and experience in front of him at the cornerback position.

JALEEL DAVIS, OFFENSIVE LINE (6-6, 300)

Richmond, Rockingham

A player with long arms is ideal for the tackle position and that’s what coach Dave Doeren could get in the 6-6 Davis. One tackle spot will be held down by Ikem Ekwonu, the other possibly by Bryson Speas. Davis could prove to be a valuable backup in year one.

FREDRICK SEABROUGH, TIGHT END (6-4, 215)

Swainsboro, Swainsboro, Georgia

Frederick, the twin of Cedric Seabrough, could join his brother at the tight end position for all the same reasons mentioned above, there will be room to play for the Seabrough twins.

MARIO LOVE, CORNERBACK (5-10, 170)

Hough, Cornelius

Like Evans, Love will have the ability to learn from some experienced corners at N.C. State. The Pack’s top two corners in 2020 were underclassmen - freshman Shyheim Battle and sophomore Cecil Powell. True freshman Aydan White came on late, which will make it challenging, but not impossible, for Love to crack the rotation early.

DEMIE SUMO, RUNNING BACK (6-0, 202)

Willingboro, Willingboro, New Jersey

Sumo is the only running back in the class of 2021. With Bam Knight, Ricky Person, Jordan Houston and Trent Pinnix all returning, Sumo will more than likely sit and learn as a freshman. In two varsity seasons, he rushed for 1,241 yards and 16 scores.

JAKOLBE BALDWIN, WIDE RECEIVER (6-1, 205)

Richmond, Rockingham

Baldwin has played on a loaded Richmond team, scoring eight touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. In 2019 he caught 34 passes for 687 yards.

LYNDON COOPER, OFFENSIVE LINE (6-3, 315)

Carrollton, Carrollton, Georgia

Cooper was a late commitment to the class of 2021 and might not make a contribution right away, with the return of Speas and the development of Dylan McMahon in 2020. Doeren was also high on Sean Hill and Ethan Lane, two true freshmen who didn’t play in 2020.

SEAN BROWN, SAFETY (6-1, 190)

Hough, Cornelius

Brown finished with 65 tackles and one interception as a junior. Will get a chance to learn and develop behind Tanner Ingle, who will be a senior in 2021.

JAYDEN TATE, LONG SNAPPER (5-11, 265)

North Lincolnton, Lincolnton

TRANSFERS

CYRUS FAGAN, SAFETY (6-2, 195)

Florida State

Fagan played in 24 games with FSU since enrolling in 2017. He has 72 career tackles and one interception.

CORY DURDEN, DEFENSIVE LINE (6-3, 315)

Florida State

Durden played in 26 games in three seasons for the Seminoles, finishing with 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks. With Alim McNeill turning pro and Val Martin entering the transfer portal, there will be snaps available immediately for Durden.

DARION DUNN, CORNERBACK (6-2, 195)

McNeese State

At McNeese State, an FCS program, Dunn recorded 42 tackles with five interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2019. He’ll provide depth, if not push for a starting cornerback spot, as soon as he steps on campus. Was also on the track team at McNeese State, competing in the 60-meter hurdles.

CHANDLER ZAVALA, OFFENSIVE LINE (6-5, 325)

Fairmont State

Zavala was a Division II All-American last season for the Falcons. Depending on who returns up front will determine if Zavala contributes right away. If guard Joe Sculthorpe decides not to come back, Zavala could contend for a starting spot.

NC State’s recruiting class rankings

ACC RANKING: No. 6

NATIONAL RANKING: No. 31

*According to 247Sports