UNC at Miami football live updates
No. 20 North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown will provide live updates here throughout the day.
Harley TD: Miami 10, UNC 34
Mike Harley caught a 2-yard pass from D’Eriq King as the Hurricanes scored with 10 seconds remaining in the first half.
Atkins FG: UNC 34, Miami 3
Miami had the Tar Heels pinned at their own 8 yard line, but Sam Howell connected with Dyami Brown for an 87-yard completion. The Canes defense tightened up though and held UNC to Grayson Atkins’ 25-yard field goal.
Carter TD: UNC 31, Miami 3
Michael Carter moved his rushing total to 120 yards after scoring on a 25-yarder. UNC has 334 yards in total offense and has scored on every possession.
Atkins FG: UNC 24, Miami 3
UNC’s Grayson Atkins’ 21-yard field goal was set up by a 68-yard run by Javonte Williams. That allowed him to surpass 1,000 yards on the season, joining Michael Carter who did so in the first quarter.
Carter TD: UNC 21, Miami 3
Michael Carter took a handoff 65 yards untouched for a score and a 21-point first quarter for the Heels. UNC took over the ball thanks to a fourth down stop by linebacker Chazz Surratt when he met running back Donald Chaney Jr., head on for no gain.
Williams TD: UNC 14, Miami 3
Carolina goes for it on a fourth and goal and Javonte Williams scores for the second time on a 1-yard run. The drive benefited from a penalty that nullified an interception thrown by Sam Howell, but he seemed to know it was a free play.
Williams TD: UNC 7, Miami 3
Javonte Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown that overturned a ruling that he was down short of the goal line. Carolina scored touchdowns on eight of its opening drives this season. Williams’ run was set up by a 51-yard reception by Dyami Brown on the Heels second play of scrimmage.
Borregales FG: Miami 3, UNC 0.
Miami’s Jose Borregales kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. UNC came up with a big third down stop thanks to Ray Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper to force the kick.
Injury update
UNC cornerback Obi Egbuna is out for the game with a lower body injury.
