About ‘that program in the Upstate’ ... Shane Beamer has ‘great respect’ for Clemson

South Carolina hasn’t been very successful against Clemson in recent years, but new head coach Shane Beamer is ready to get to work to get the Gamecocks back competitive in the Palmetto State rivalry.

Clemson has won six consecutive meetings in the series, dating back to the 2014 season.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 3 nationally and will play in the ACC title game on Dec. 19. Clemson has made five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, winning a pair of national titles in the past five years.

“It’s a big challenge, and we’re going to work every single day in recruiting, in this facility, to have a team that we can be proud of on the field and that will result with the way we play on the field,” Beamer said. “Certainly great respect for those guys, but looking forward to getting in there and competing. I know that for a fact.”

Prior to Clemson’s six consecutive wins in the series, South Carolina won five straight games against the Tigers.

Beamer was a part of that run as he was on staff at South Carolina from 2007-10. The Gamecocks’ run of five straight wins against Clemson was from 2009-13.

“You mentioned that program in the Upstate. They’re certainly on a pretty good run right now,” Beamer said. “But I was here before and we were on a pretty dang good run ourselves against those guys as well.”

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
