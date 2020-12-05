Clemson linebacker broke arm vs. Virginia Tech, Dabo Swinney believes

Clemson’s Jake Venables sets before a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) AP

Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime of Clemson’s game against Virginia Tech that he believes linebacker Jake Venables broke his arm in the first half of the game.

Venables is the backup behind starting middle linebacker James Skalski. Venables has started four games this year. He is second on Clemson’s team in tackles with 43. He has 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Skalski also missed much of the first half with soreness, according to Swinney. Skalski missed three games earlier this year with a groin injury, before returning last week against Pitt. Skalski has 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and is the leader of Clemson’s defense.

With those two out, third-string linebacker Kane Patterson is playing in the middle.

Clemson leads Virginia Tech 24-10 in the third quarter. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win.