View photos from NC State’s victory over South Carolina

North Carolina State players celebrate with the coaching staff after their victory over South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. AP

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s victory over #1 South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

North Carolina State players celebrate with the coaching staff after their victory over South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) looks for a shot against South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) and Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

North Carolina State guard Raina Perez drives next to South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. N.C. State won 54-46. Sean Rayford AP

North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones (25) passes the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane, left, calls for the ball, next to South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. N.C. State won 54-46. Sean Rayford AP

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, right front, joins Olivia Thompson and most of the team in kneeling during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Elysa Wesolek was the lone player on the team who stood for the anthem. Sean Rayford AP

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) looks for a shot against South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP