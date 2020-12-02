UNC football coach Mack Brown’s daughter gets her shot on Jeopardy

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown announced his daughter Katherine Ryan will be a contestant on Jeopardy on Friday, “so we need everybody to watch and pull for her.”

Ryan, one of Brown’s four children, lives in Los Angeles where the popular game show on trivia is taped.

Brown joked that he helped her get ready in the same way he’d help great players he coached, by simply saying “Good job, sweetheart.” Brown did inquire on how she would prepare for a show that will cover any category imaginable.

“She would go off to a hotel for a couple of days by herself and her husband and children would be at home,” Brown said. “They just give you a group of different things that you might get asked about and she just tries to go back and study all of those.”

Brown said he plans on being like parents who pull for their kids in sports. To put it in Jeopardy terms, the answer to how he will be at 7 p.m., on Friday?

What is a nervous father?

“It’s amazing to me, I’m so proud -- very few people get chosen for that show,” Brown said. “And she’ll do a good job… but I haven’t been able to help her. Even worse, she knew not to ask, which is kind of bad, but it’s true.”

Viewers of the show are still mourning the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last month after battling pancreatic cancer.