Duke football schedule changes again to add another game. Who will the Blue Devils play?

Duke is indeed playing its final regular season game on Dec. 12 and the Blue Devils finally know their opponent.

The ACC reworked its football schedule again on Tuesday, lining up Duke for a trip to play at Florida State on Dec. 12.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused numerous changes to college football schedules around the country.

In addition to Duke now playing Florida State on Dec. 12, the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game scheduled to be played that day is now off the schedule. Wake Forest will play Louisville that day instead.

Clemson was supposed to play Florida State on Nov. 21 but that game was postponed because the medical staffs from the two schools couldn’t agree it could be played safely due to a Clemson player testing positive. The ACC has decided that game will not be made up.

The ACC set things up for its teams to play 10 conference games, plus one nonconference game, before the top two teams in the league standings played in the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 19.

The regular season was supposed to end on Dec. 5 but so many games were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols a number of games are now scheduled for Dec. 12.

Duke had been scheduled to close its regular season at home with Florida State on Dec. 5. But, on Sunday night, the league postponed that game and decided Miami would travel to Durham to play Duke that night.

The Blue Devils had a game with Wake Forest scheduled for Nov. 21 called off due to COVID-19 issues at Wake Forest. That game will not be made up.

Instead, Duke will make up its game with Florida State, only it is now traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, for the game rather than playing it at Wallace Wade Stadium.

